Bryson DeChambeau Out of Tokyo Olympics Golf After Positive Coronavirus Test: PGA Tour

Former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced on Sunday, saying Patrick Reed would take his place at the Tokyo Games.

“Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan," the PGA said in a statement on behalf of USA Golf. “He will be unable to compete for Team USA.

“Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing the requisite testing protocol today."

