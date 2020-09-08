Bucs Add QB Josh Rosen, K Greg Joseph To Practice Squad

TAMPA, Fla.: Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where hell get to learn from Tom Brady.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years.

He appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Arizona as a rookie, then started three of six games he played with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a 2019 trade.

The Dolphins released Rosen last week.

Joseph spent the offseason with Tennessee, which signed him last December. He kicked in five games for the Titans, including the AFC championship game in January, and appeared in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns two years ago.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL