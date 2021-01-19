News18 Logo

Bucs Designate Vita Vea To Return From Reserve/injured List
1-MIN READ

Bucs Designate Vita Vea To Return From Reserve/injured List

TAMPA, Fla.: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated nose tackle Vita Vea to return from the reserve/injured list and the third-year pro is expected to resume practice ahead of Sundays NFC championship game at Green Bay.

Vea has been sidelined since breaking an ankle during a 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8. The Bucs (13-5) have a 21-day window to return the 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle to the active roster.

Vea was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Hes appeared in 34 games, including five this season.

The Bucs have led the NFL in rushing defense each of the past two seasons. Vea has been a big part of that success.

