Budget is a Blueprint to Fulfill Aspirations and Hopes of NewIndia@100: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

The Union budget of 2022-23 has allocated Rs 3062.60 crore to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a hike of 11.08 percent (305.58 Cr) as compared to the budget estimate in 2021-2022.

Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram, an umbrella scheme under the Department of Youth Affairs for all-round development of the Youth of India, has received Rs 138 Cr, an added 29 Crore in BE 2022-23 than the previous year.

“National Service Scheme (NSS) has been granted Rs 283.50 crore which was 231 Crore in BE 2021-22. National Youth Corps, a flagship scheme that aims to indulge Youth in National Building activities, has been allocated Rs. 75 Cr this year, an added Rs 18 Cr to empower the Yuvashakti," the sports ministry said in a statement.

The increase in the budget comes with a major boost to the budget allocated to the Khelo India Scheme, which is a flagship scheme to develop sports at grass root level in India.

Khelo India Scheme has been allocated Rs 974 Cr with a 48.09% increase than previous BE 2021-22. The government has increased the budget from 15 Cr to 50 Cr in BE 2022-23 for the enhancement of Sports Facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. Rs 330.94 Cr has been allocated for the development of Sports in North East Areas which was Rs 276.19 Cr last year.

“Sports Authority of India, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Sports responsible for training and facilitating sportspersons in the country, has been allocated Rs 653 Cr in BE 2022-23.

“A budgetary increase in the assistance to National Sports Federations from Rs 181 Cr in BE 2021-22 to Rs 280 Cr in BE 2022-23 will ensure increased cooperation between the Department of Sports and Sports federations to provide world-class facilities to sportspersons. This will further assist the preparations of Indian athletes for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games," it said.

Speaking on the budget, Sports minister Anurag Thakur Said, “The budget is a blueprint to fulfill the aspirations and hopes of NewIndia@100."

Besides, a 70% increase in budgetary allocation in respect of NADA (17 Cr in BE 2022-23) as compared to 10 Cr in BE 2021-22 will boost the Anti-doping activities in the country and strengthen our commitment to maintaining world-class standards in Sports in India.

