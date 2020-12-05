Buffalo Wins MAC East After COVID-19 Cancels Game At Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y.: The undefeated Buffalo Bulls clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division football title without playing a down on Friday.

The school announced its game at Ohio on Saturday was canceled and declared a no contest because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19 .

Buffalo is 4-0, and needed a win over Ohio (2-1) to clinch the title and a berth in the MAC championship game at Detroit on Dec. 18. With one game left for both schools after this weekend, Ohio was the only division rival in position to still win the East.

Ohio also had its game against Miami, Ohio, on Nov. 17 canceled due to COVID-19 .

While we are disappointed our game at Ohio has been canceled, the health and safety of our student athletes continues to be our top priority, Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said in a statement released by the school, noting his team did not have any players test positive this week.

Buffalo closes its schedule hosting Akron on Dec. 12. The Bulls are led by Jaret Patterson, who ran for 409 yards and eight touchdowns last weekend in a 70-41 win over Kent State.

