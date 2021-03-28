BUL vs ITA Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bulgaria vs Italy Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bulgaria will take on Italy at the Levski Stadium in Sofia in a Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter. Italy come into this match at the top of the group as they have won their opening matches. Bulgaria, on the other hand, are at the bottom along with Northern Ireland.

For Bulgaria, Yasen Petrov will have all his players fit for this match as they all came out in good shape against Switzerland. Italy, on the other hand, will be boosted with the return of Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Roberto Sensi. Andrea Belotti, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi could get a chance to feature in this game as we can see the frontline players be rotated.

Both the two sides locked horns in the qualifying stage for the 2016 Euros where Italy won 1-0 at home.

