BUL vs ITA Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bulgaria vs Italy Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bulgaria will take on Italy at the Levski Stadium in Sofia in a Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter. Italy come into this match at the top of the group as they have won their opening matches. Bulgaria, on the other hand, are at the bottom along with Northern Ireland.
For Bulgaria, Yasen Petrov will have all his players fit for this match as they all came out in good shape against Switzerland. Italy, on the other hand, will be boosted with the return of Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Roberto Sensi. Andrea Belotti, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi could get a chance to feature in this game as we can see the frontline players be rotated.
Both the two sides locked horns in the qualifying stage for the 2016 Euros where Italy won 1-0 at home.2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bulgaria vs Italy game will commence at 12:15 AM IST. BUL vs ITA 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Bulgaria vs Italy Live StreamingBulgaria vs Italy match will be shown on the Sony TV network in India. Bulgaria vs Italy live stream will take place on Sony LIV. BUL vs ITA 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Bulgaria vs Italy: Match DetailsMonday, March 29– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, BUL vs ITA Dream11 team for Bulgaria vs ItalyCaptain: Federico BernardeschiVice-captain: Dimitar IlievGoalkeeper: Salvatore SiriguDefenders: Petar Zanev, Vasil Bozhikov, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca ManciniMidfielders: Kristiyan Malinov, Spas Delev, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roberto SensiStrikers: Federico Bernardeschi, Dimitar IlievBUL vs ITA, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bulgaria possible starting line-up vs Italy: Plamen Iliev (GK); Strahil Popov, Petar Zanev, Vasil Bozhikov, Cicinho; Georgi Kostandinov, Kristiyan Malinov; Spas Delev, Georgi Yomov, Kiril Despodov; Dimitar IlievBUL vs ITA, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Italy possible starting line-up vs Bulgaria: Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roberto Sensi; Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Federico Bernardeschi