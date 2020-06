BUL vs MVT Dream11 Team Prediction Ukrainian Championship Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Playing XI, Volleyball Fantasy Tips

Bulava Lviv will roll out the carpet for Vinnytsia in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Ukrainian Championship. The Ukrainian Championship Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia will commence from 5:30 pm on Saturday June 27. Bulava Lviv are at number 9 with 20 points of 22 matches, while Vinnytsia are bottom-placed with a total of 14 points from 23 matches. BUL have won two out of the last five matches they have played while Vinnytsia haven’t seen a win coming their way in the last five outings.

Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Ukrainian Championship Dream11 Team

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Captain: Oleksandr

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia FC Vice Captain: Yevhen

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Libero: Yaeoslav

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Setter: Ruslan, Andriy

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Blocker: Yevhen

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Attacker: Oleksandr

Ukrainian Championship BUL vs MVT Dream 11Prediction, Bulava Lviv vs Vinnytsia Universal: Nazariy

Ukrainian Championship Bulava Lviv Probable VI vs Vinnytsia: S Andriy, Yevhen, Danylo, Nazariy, N Andriy

Ukrainian Championship Vinnytsia Probable XI vs Bulava Lviv: Andriy, Oleksandr, Wilhite, Danylo, Yaeoslav, Ruslan