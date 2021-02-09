News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Bulls' Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks With Sprained Right Shoulder

The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder.

CHICAGO: The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder.

The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter.

Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds coming off a disappointing season. He is shooting 51% overall and about 40% on 3-pointers both personal bests. Markkanen had back-to-back games with 30 or more points against Portland and New York on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. He missed seven consecutive games early in the season because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host Washington on Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


