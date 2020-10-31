Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arminia Bielefeld will be taking on Borussia Dortmund today in a Bundesliga match at Bielefelder Alm. The Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund match will start at 8 pm.

In their previous game, Arminia Bielefeld were defeated 1-2 by Wolfsburg on October 25. Before this fixture, Bayern Munich outperformed Arminia Bielefeld 4-1. Arminia are moving closer to relegation. They are at the 14th spot on the points table with four points.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have had a good season so far. They have won four of the five games they have played as of now in the tournament. Borussia Dortmund are positioned at the third spot in the standings with 12 points. In their last Champions League match , Borussia Dortmund got the better of Zenit St.Petersburg 2-0.

Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund have clashed 34 times on the field. Out of which, Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious 14 times and Arminia Bielefeld 12.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Cebio Soukou and Andreas Voglsammer will not be playing for Arminia Bielefeld against Borussia Dortmund due to injury. Joinging him on the injury bench are Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadu and Marcel Schmelzer. Besides, Emre Can contracted COVID-19 and he is recovering from it.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Anderson Lucoqui; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl; Ritsu Doan, Marcel Hartel, Sergio Cordova; Fabian Klos

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Roman Bürki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 8 pm IST on Saturday, October 31 at the Bielefelder Alm.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Sony will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.