Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Augsburg are all set to welcome Bayern Munich to the WWK Arena in Bundesliga action on Wednesday night. This will be the biggest test for the hosts, who have encountered two defeats on the bounce.

After a brief stutter, Bayern got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Freiburg in their last game. They continue their reign at the top of the league table with 36 points.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Updates

For Augsburg, Raphael Framberger will not be available for this match. Also, Fredrik Jensen and Jan Morávek have resumed training but they might not be able to start this game as their workload is being monitored.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, informed that Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman are the long-term absentees and hence, will not will be available for this derby.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich probable starting line up

Augsburg probable starting line up: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Rani Khedira, Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfreð Finnbogason

Bayern Munich probable starting line up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match will take place on January 21.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match will start at 01:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match will be played at WWK Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Augsburg vs Bayern Munich will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.