Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will play hosts to Bayern Munich at the Bay Arena on Saturday in their next fixture. This match is expected to be exhilarating as both the teams occupy the top two positions in the league and are known to play exciting football. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will start on 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Leverkusen come into this match on the back of a 4-0 win over Koln on Wednesday. On the other hand, Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-1 on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Both sides met each other in the final of the DFB-Pokal earlier this year where Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Bayer Leverkusen will be without the services of Brazilian winger Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios and Santiago Arias who are all ruled out with an injury.

Bayern Munich will be miss young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou as well as Spain international Javi Martinez. There are also doubts over Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Lucas Hernandez as well as Joshua Kimmich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI: Lukas Hradecky; Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri; Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry; Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will take place on December 19, 2020.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will start on 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be played at Bay Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will not be shown on television in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on FanCode.