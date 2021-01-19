Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Bundesliga game on Wednesday, January 20. They come into this game after a 1-0 loss to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin on Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the BayArena.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Bo Svensson's Mainz on Saturday.

Both sides would be looking to perform better here in this clash.



Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Updates

Bayer Leverkusen will not be able to call upon the services of winger Karim Bellarabi, right-back Mitchell Weiser, as well as former Borussia Dortmund player Sven Bender.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will be without Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard, left-back Marcel Schmelzer as well defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. All these players are out with an injury.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Line up

Bayer Leverkusen Probable Starting Line up: Lukas Hradecky, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Line up: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match will take place on January 20.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match will start at 01:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played BayArena.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.