Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich, fresh after their triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, will take on Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena on Monday night, as they look to continue their charge towards the title.Bayern are currently placed on 48 points after 20 Bundesliga games and they are four more points clear of RB Leipzig, who have played one more game.

For Arminia, this game is almost the momentwhere they can allow themselves to have a lot of fun as they are not really expected to harm Bayern. They are currently at16th spot, and will have to play the relegation playoffs if they finish the season in the same position.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern will be without Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry who are both injured and will not be available for selection for this game.

Leon Goretzka will slot into midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich.

Arminia, on the other hand, will be without Andreas Voglsammer and Manuel Prietl for this game as they are still recuperating from their respective injuries.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting line-up: Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match will kick off at 1:00 am IST on Tuesday, February 16, at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match will be streamed on FanCode in India.