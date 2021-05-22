Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich will lock horns with Augsburg in a home match on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. It is also going to be German powerhouse’s last game for Flick and he would look to sign off on a positive note.

The match is also significant for Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is currently tied with Gerd Muller for record goals in a single season in Germany’s top-tier football league at 40.On Saturday, when Lewandowski would walk on the ground against Augsburg, he would look to go past the German legend’s feat.

On the other hand, Augsburg are out of the relegation zone after their win over Werder Bremen last week.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Team News, Injury Update

Flick would miss the services of Leon Goretzka, who still has not recovered from his hamstring injury. Tanguy Nianzou has been ruled out of the game due to his three-match ban and Douglas Costa is out due to his ankle injury.

Felix Uduokhai, Fredrik Jensen and Noah Sarenren Bazee will not feature in the match for Augsburg due to injuries. Swiss mid-fielder Ruben Vargas would miss the match due to his suspension. Vargas had picked a red card against Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg probable XI:

Bayern Munich probable XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg probable XI: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl; Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter, Andre Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

What time is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 07:00 PM IST at the Allianz Arena, in Munich.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match?

There will be no broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich vs Augsburg is available to be streamed live on FanCode in India.

