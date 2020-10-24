Bundesliga 2020-21: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming match in Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will be an important one for the guest team. In the outing, Eintracht Frankfurt will be eyeing to maintain its no loss streak. The team have played a total of four matches, out of which they have won two matches while the remaining two matches have been a draw. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have lost one match and won the other three matches that they have played. There is only a difference of one point between the two teams. Bayern Munich have nine points to their credit while Eintracht Frankfurt have eight points.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match is scheduled for Saturday, October 24. The outing will be played at the Allianz Arena. The outing will commence from 7 PM IST.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Team news

Armindo Sieb and Tanguy Nianzou will be unavailable because of their muscular injuries. On the other side, Filip Kostic will be absent due to ligament fissure. Ragnar Ache, Jetro Willems and Felix Irorere are also likely to be unavailable.

Bundesliga 2020–21 Bayern Munich probable playing XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Costa, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt Probable Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Toure, Rode, Ilsanker, Younes; Kamada; Dost, Silva

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will be available on the Fancode app.