Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich will be facing Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga game on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match will start at 9.30 pm. Both the teams will be playing their third match of this season. Bayern, in the last match, locked horns with Hoffenheim. In that fixture, Hoffenheim outperformed Bayern by 4-1. Bayern are positioned at the eighth spot on the point table with three points. Hertha, on the other hand, also got defeated in their previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt by 1-3. They are at the 10th spot with three points.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Team news

Leroy Sane and Tanguy Kouassi will not be playing for Bayern due to injury. The inclusion of Leon Goretzka on the side still remains doubtful because of his back issues. David Alaba and Serge Gnabry will be seen in action in tomorrow's game.

Hertha's Javairo Dilrosun and Arne Maier will not be playing owing to injury. Dedryck Boyata and Jordan Torunarigha are expected to be a part of the team.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich probable playing XI vs Hertha Berlin: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Tolisso; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin probable playing XI vs Bayern Munich: Schwolow; Pekarik, Torunarigha, Boyata, Mittelstadt; Stark; Cunha, Tousart, Darida; Lukebakio, Cordoba

[q]Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?[/q]

[ans]Bayern Munich will play the hosts to Hertha Berlin on Sunday at 9.30 pm. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin game will be played at the Allianz Arena. It will not broadcast on any TV channel in India.[/ans]

[q]How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match live streaming?[/q]

[ans]Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin live stream will be available on the Fancode app.[/ans]