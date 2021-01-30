Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will look to continue to be even more dominant as they are right on top of the Bundesliga when they host Hoffenheim on Saturday. Currently, Hansi Flick’s side are seven points clear at the top of the table and they have notched up wins in three successive wins.

Hoffenheim are also in good form and they have won their last two games. Now, they are sitting in the 11th position in Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich will have a tricky proposition on their hands as Hoffenheim side can be really tricky.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim game is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 PM IST.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Team News, Injury Update

For Bayern Munich, Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Nianzou will both miss out as they are recovering from an injury. The champions are expected to field the same starting XI when they take on Hoffenheim.

For Hoffenheim, as many as eight first-team players might miss out this match. Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma and Robert Skov are not yet match-fit in time for this game.

Benjamin Hubner, Kevin Vogt and Konstantinos Stafylidis are all injured and hence, they might not feature in this match.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski.

Hoffenheim possible starting line-up: Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Kasim Adams; Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Mijat Gacinovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match will kick off at 08:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match will be streamed on FanCode in India.