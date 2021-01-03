Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are all set to host Mainz in their first match of 2021 at the Allianz Arena. The side have been dominant all season and now, the stage is set for Hansi Flick's team to build a sizeable lead as the season veers towards the business end. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Mainz have managed to win only one match this season. They are second from bottom – and now, only Schalke sits below them in the standings at this point.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz will kick off at 10:30 pm.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Team News, Injury Updates

For Bayern, Javi Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Tanguy Nianzou are all out injured and hence, have been ruled out of this game. Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies have given Bayern a boost when they returned to action before the Christmas break.

Mainz, on the other hand, do not have any injury concerns at the moment and now, midfielder Levin Oztunali could well be available to face Bayern on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz probable starting line-up

Bayern Munich probable starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretza; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Mainz probable starting line-up: Robin Zentner; Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate, Daniel Brosinski; Leandro Barreiro, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Paul Boetius; Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich vs Mainz will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.