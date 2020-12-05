Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The table toppers of the Bundesliga will square off on Saturday, when Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. Both teams eked out victories, courtesy late goals in their respective midweek Champions League ties.

RB Leipzig have emerged to become genuine challengers for Bayern Munich’s throne this season as they have had great start to their season under Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig outing will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 11pm IST.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Team News, Injury Updates

Bayern Munich will be desperate to get back Robert Lewandowski for this clash against Leipzig. The Polish international completed a running session and could well take a part on the weekend.

For Leipzig, South Korean striker Hee-Chan Hwang will not feature as he is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Gorezka, Corentin Tolisso; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig Predicted XI: Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will take place on Saturday, December 2020.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will start at 23:00 IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will be played at Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.