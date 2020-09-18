Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

German champions Bayern Munich will begin their first match of the new season with a match Schalke 04 at midnight on Saturday, September 19. This is not just Bayern’s first match but also the first match of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season.

The league match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 match will be played at Bayern’s home ground Allianz Arena. Bayern lifted their 30th top-flight title last season, their eighth consecutive league title. It goes without saying that in this season too they will be want to maintain their dominance in the league.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04: Team news

Leroy Sane may make his Bayern debut in this match. He joined from Manchester City and is expected to light up the field. There are chances that Kingsley Coman may not be able to play after he has been forced to quarantine at home after a coronavirus scare. This also means that Sane could join Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry in the attack.

David Alaba is expected to play despite the speculation surrounding his future. Thiago Alacantra will not be a part of the team as his move to Liverpool inches closer. Tanguy Kouassi will not be available due to an issue in his thigh problem.

Schalke, on the other will not have Salif Sane because of his knee injury. Apart from that no one else is expected to miss this match.

Bundesliga 2020–21 Bayern Munich probable playing XI Vs Schalke 04: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke 04 Probable Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Fahrmann; Rudy, Kabak, Nastasic, Oczipka; Serdar, Stambouli, Bentaleb; Harit, Uth, Ibisevic

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich will welcome Schalke 04 at Midnight on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 that match will be played at the Allianz Arena will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 live stream will be available on the Fancode app.