Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a quest to retain their premier position in the Bundesliga 2020-21 points table, Bayern Munich will clash against Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, November 21. The outing is scheduled to start at 8pm IST.

Bayern Munich have been displaying their A-game in Bundesliga so far, with five back-to-back victory in the tournament. The team have 18 points from 7 outings, in which they won 6 and lost just one. However, they will be back to international tournament after a break and a lot of players are reported to be injured meanwhile. The team definitely need to boost their confidence tonight after a few player involved in the match faced Germany’s humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spain this midweek.

The visitors, Werder Bremen do not have an amazing history when it comes to clashes against Bayern Munich. To add to it, they have failed to secure a single victory in last four matches in Bundesliga.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be missed on the Bayern Munich’s side owing to this injury which will keep him out until the New Year. Other absentee will be Alphonso Davies with a torn ankle ligament.

On the other hand, Bremen will be heading to Munich without top goalscorer Niclas Fullkrug who has a calf injury. However, Milot Rashica will be probably fit to show us some game tonight. Milos Veljkovic will also be not in tonight, giving Omer Toprak the opportunity to play.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Goretzka, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Werder Bremen possible starting line-up: Pavlenka; Toprak, Moisander, Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Eggestein, Gross, Mbom; Rashica, Bittencourt; Sargent

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will kick off at 8 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, at Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match will not have live broadcast in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match can be live streamed on Fancode on Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 pm IST.