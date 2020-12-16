Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich await Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night with a bid to get back on top of the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg will not be an easy challenge as they have not yet lost any of their 11 games in the Bundesliga this season. However, they have drawn six out of the 11 fixtures and are currently seated at the fourth spot.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Team News, Injury Updates

Bayern have reasons to be optimistic as Joshua Kimmich has returned to full team training ahead of this game. However, he might still miss this match and this could pose a few questions especially since the side will also have to deal with the absence of Javi Martinez and Tanguy Nianzou – both of whom are also out with injuries.

For Wolfsburg, Joshua Guilavogui and Admir Mehmedi will not feature in this match as they are both nursing injuries.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Probable Starting XI

Bayern Munich Probable Starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robret Lewandowski

Wolfsburg Probable Starting XI: Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match will take place on 17th December 2020.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match will start at 01:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match will be played at Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.