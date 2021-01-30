Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund have not any games in their last three matches and now they will welcome Augsburg to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon. Ever since they beat RB Leipzig earlier this month, Dortmund have picked up just a point in three Bundesliga games and this has left them outside the top four in the league.

Augsburg, on the other hand, beat high-flying Union Berlin 2-1 and this arrested their three-match losing run. Currently, they are 12th in the Bundesliga and they have 22 points from 18 games so far.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg game is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 PM IST.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will not be able to avail the services of four players in this game. Axel Witsel is likely to miss the rest of the season, while his Thorgan Hazard is ruled out as well. Also, Marcel Schmelzer and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are injured and hence, will not be available for selection.

Augsburg, on the other hand, will miss Ruben Vargas and Raphael Framberger, who are both out with injury.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus; Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

Augsburg possible starting line-up: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Rani Khedira, Reece Oxford, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfred Finnbogason

