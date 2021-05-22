Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a match that does not mean much to either side, Borussia Dortmund will host Bayer Leverkusen in the final game of the Bundesliga 2020-21 on Saturday, May 22. The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Parkin Dortmund and is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Dortmund have already confirmed their place in the top four and are currently third in the table, tied on points with Wolfsburg who are at fourth spot. They have been in excellent form in the domestic league and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak domestically.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen are currently sixth in the table, as they have faltered off late, winning only two of their last six league games. However, they have confirmed their qualification into the UEFA Europa League for next season.

As mentioned above, the upcoming match is a dead rubber fixture as neither side has anything left to play for. However, the attacking display of both sides with their respective talents will make this an exciting flash.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vsBayer Leverkusen: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey and Youssoufa Moukoko will be unavailable due to injuries.

Bayer Leverkusen will be without several players for Saturday’s game as Daley Sinkgraven, Exequiel Palacios, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Santiago Arias and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are out with injuries.

Borussia Dortmundpossible starting line-up: Roman Burki (GK); Raphael Gurreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Lukas Piszczek; Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky (GK); Wendell, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah; Karem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi; Patrik Schick

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vsBayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Borussia Dortmund vsBayer Leverkusen will kick off at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, May 22, at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match?

There will be no telecast of the Bundesliga on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vsBayer Leverkusen fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vsBayer Leverkusen match can be streamed on FanCode app.

