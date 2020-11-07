Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will travel to Westfalenstadion to lock horns in the first Der Klassiker of the season with Borussia Dortmund. The match will be played on November 7 and begin at 01:30 am IST.

Both teams have 15 points on the score table with the table toppers Bayern Munich ahead of the second placed Dortmund by just one goal. The match between Dortmund and Munich could prove to be a crucial one for both in the race to win the Bundesliga 2020-21 title.

Dortmund have won four out of the last five games in Bundesliga with the latest 2-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld last weekend. They lost just one game so far in the home league with a 0-2 loss to Augsburg.

Table toppers Bayern Munich are also flying high with their recent wins against FC Koln (2-1), Eintracht Frankfurt (5-0) and Arminia (4-1) in the Bundesliga. However, the defending champions are being made to sweat and work harder for their wins in the last fortnight.

Bayern Munich have the upper hand with 25 wins against Borussia Dortmund. The two sides have clashed on 46 occasions so far. The last time these two teams faced each other, Munich won 1-0 in Dortmund.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Cebio Soukou and Andreas Voglsammer will not be playing for Arminia Bielefeld against Borussia Dortmund due to injury. Borussia Dortmund will not be able to include Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadu and Marcel Schmelzer in the team because of injury. Besides, Emre Can contracted COVID-19 and he is recovering from it.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus; Erling Braut Haaland

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Saturday, November 7, at the Westfalenstadion.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.