Bundesliga 2020-21: Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund will kick off their Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, September 19. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund will look dominate the field from the opening whistle when they take on Monchengladbach. On the other side, Monchengladbach will be eyeing to produce an all-round performance in their opening away fixture.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach will kick off at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Team news, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund’s defenders Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are on the treatment table due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, defenderds Raphaël Guerreiro and Nico Schulz might miss the opening fixture of Bundesliga 2020-21 season due to muscular and calf issues. They are joined by Morey who is nursing a thigh injury.

As for Monchengladbach, forwards Breel Embolo, Yussuf Poulsen will be seen on the injury bench due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Joinging them on the bench are midfielder duo Valentino Lazaro are Denis Zakaria. Whereas, midfielder László Bénes is expected to miss the game due to ankle issue

Bundesliga 2020–21 Borussia Dortmund probable playing XI Vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Bürki - Can, Hummels (c), Akanji - Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Hazard - Sancho, Reyna - Haaland

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Probable Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Sommer - Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Bensebaini - Kramer, Neuhaus - Wolf, Stindl (c), Hofmann - Thuram

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach at 10 pm on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach that match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbachlive stream will be available on the Fancode app.