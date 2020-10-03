Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Living behind their back-to-back losses, Borussia Dortmund will be all determined when they’ll step out on field in a Bundesliga outing on October 3. The team will be squaring off against SC Freiburg at Westfalenstadion in an outing scheduled for 7pm IST.

Borussia handled a shocking 2-0 loss at Augsburg in the league last weekend, while Bayern Munich defeated them 3-2 in the DFL-Supercup on Wednesday. With two matches played in the league so far, the host have scored just 3 points.

Freiburg, on the other hand, are better placed in the table, with sixth standing scoring 4 points off 2 matches. They have won one out of the two matches, while another one concluded at a draw.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg: Team News

Jadon Sancho will be included in the team today, while Marco Reus and Julian Brandt may give it a miss. Roman Burki can expect his inclusion as well. For the visitors, Baptiste Santamaria and Ermedin Demirovic will be playing once again this weekend. However, Demirovic could be a second-half substitute.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup vs SC Freiburg: Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reyna; Haaland

Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Frieburg starting lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Muller; Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai, Santamaria, Hofler, Grifo; Holer, Petersen

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga 2020-21 at 7pm on October 3 at Westfalenstadion. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match will not live telecast in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match live streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match will be available on FanCode on Saturday, October 3 at 7pm IST.