Bundesliga 2020-21: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming outing is going to be a crucial one for Schalke 04 as the team have not won a single match in the series till now. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match is scheduled for Saturday, October 24. The outing will commence from 10 PM IST.

Borussia Dortmund have three wins and one loss to their credit, while Schalke 04 have one draw and three losses in their kitty. The two teams have a drastic difference in terms of points, the host team have managed to score nine points while the guest team have one point only.

In the latest match, Borussia Dortmund defeated Hoffenheim by 1-0 while Schalke 04’s outing against Union Berlin ended in a draw after both the teams scored one goal each.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Team news

The host team will not have Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nico Schulz in this match. Manuel Akanji may return to the field since his coronavirus quarantine period got over last week.

Schalke 04’s Fahrmann is likely to be out for some time. Both Mark Uth and Suat Serdar will be missing the match due to their respective muscular injuries.

Bundesliga 2020–21 Borussia Dortmund probable playing XI Vs Schalke 04: Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reyna; Haaland

Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke 04 Probable Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Ronnow; Ludewig, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Mascarell, Bozdogan; Skrzybski, Paciencia, Raman

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Schalke 04 at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 24. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match will be played at the Westfalenstadion. The outing will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live stream will be available on the Fancode app.