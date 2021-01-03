Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts will look to leapfrog their opponents in the table. For Dortmund, it has been a mixed season – Lucien Favre was removed as manager last month after a string of poor results.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund are currently at the fifth spot on the table and are just two points behind the final Champions League spot. This, coincidentally, is occupied by Wolfsburg.

It needs to be said here that only reigning European champions Bayern Munich have managed to defeat Wolfsburg domestically this season.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Team News, Injury Updates

For Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer are out and there is doubt over the availability of Mats Hummels.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have a number of players who are doubtful owing to the coronavirus pandemic. There are doubts over Maximilian Arnold, Maximilian Philipp, Maxence Lacroix, Jerome Roussillon as well as Xaver Schlager.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will kick off at 8:00 pm.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg probable starting line-up:

Borussia Dortmund probable starting line-up: Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Witsel; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Moukoko

Wolfsburg probable starting line-up: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Guilavogui; Baku, Steffen, Brekalo; Weghorst

