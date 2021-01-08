Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach will play host to the top team Bayern Munich at the Borussia-Park in Bundesliga. They are coming in this match on the back of an impressive showing against Arminia and are currently at the seventh spot in the team standings with overall five wins and six draws this season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are on a hot winning streak, with three victories in a row over Wolfsburg, Leverkusen and Mainz. With ten wins in fourteen games, they have earned 33 points in the season so far and look almost unstoppable.

Bayern Munich have a clear advantage over their next opponents when it comes to the head-to-head. They have won 14 of the 29 games played between them and lost on only eight occasions. In their last encounter, Bayern had bagged a 2-1 victory.

Borussia will surely try to capitalize on the home conditions and steal a victory here, but it is going to be a tough task. The game will begin at 1 AM IST on Saturday.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia are going to miss their striker Marcus Thuram who has been suspended. Midfielder Valentino Lazaro and Jonas Hofmann also might not be available and so is the case with winger Ibrahima Traore. Bayern Munich will be without their centre-back Tanguy Nianzou who has been ruled out due to an injury he sustained. Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez remain doubtful.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Yann Sommer (GK), Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 1 AM IST on Saturday, January 9, at Borussia-Park.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match?

There will be no TV broadcast of Bundesliga matches in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Fans can catch the live stream of the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match on FanCode.