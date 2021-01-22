Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team New

Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on Friday in their next Bundesliga fixture. The side comes into this match after their 1-0 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, went down 2-1 to Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

Both these sides faced each other a few months ago in the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without midfielder Rocco Reitz, defender Mamadou Doucoure, as well as Austria international Valentino Lazaro. Also, Breel Embolo could well miss out.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard. Apart from these, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also nursing injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Lineup

Borussia Monchengladbach Probable Starting Lineup: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Hannes Wolf

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Lineup: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match will take place on January 23.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match will start at 01:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at Borussia-Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match live stream will be available on FanCode for users in India.