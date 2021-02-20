Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome league leaders Bayern Munich to the Commerzbank-Arena for a Bundesliga clash. Bayern will be looking to get back to winning ways after they dropped points against Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have won their last four league games in a row, and this has seen them seated at third place in the league. Frankfurt are fourth on the league table with 39 points in their kitty.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich game is scheduled to kick off at 8.00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Eintracht Frankfurt will miss the services of Djibril Sow in this game, as he is suspended for picking up his fifth yellow card in his last game against Koln.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without Douglas Costa as he is ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle. Also, Thomas Muller is ruled out as he continues to recover from COVID-19. Apart from this, Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou are also ruled out.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting line-up: Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Aymen Barkok, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 20, at the Commerzbank-Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed on FanCode in India.