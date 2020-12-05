Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt are all set to welcome Borussia Dortmund for a Bundesliga fixture at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday, December 5. The hosts are on a six-match losing spree and they will be keen to keen to put this to a halt, but their task will cut out against Borussia.

Dortmund, on the other hand, are second on the points table, and they are sitting four points behind table-toppers Bayern. They are riding momentum and have won their last three away fixtures when they registered eight goals in the process. However, they had to face a reversal in the match against FC Koln last weekend and had to be content with a draw against Lazio in the Champions League match.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Eintracht Frankfurt will have to deal with the absence of Ragnar Ache and Aymen Barkok, going into this game. The Frankfurt side already have an uphill mountain to climb and with the absence of these players, the challenge becomes even steeper.

Borussia Dortmund too are with their own set of worries. They are without Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Reinier Jesus Carvalho and Marcel Schmelzer. Also, Emre Can might not turn out for this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI: Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Bas Dost

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Roman Burki; Lukasz Piszczek, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji; Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz; Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund will start on 08:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at Commerzbank Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on FanCode app in India.