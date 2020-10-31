Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

As the Bundesliga campaign continues, FC Koln will play host to Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion on October 31. The match will commence at 8 pm, IST.

Koln have been one of the worst performing teams in the German League so far. Having lost their first three matches, Koln will head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last weekend. While second placed Bayern Munich who are in a dominating form from their 5-0 win over Elintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga on Saturday and a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The two have met on 19 occasions and Bayern Munich has a clear advantage with 12 wins, two losses and five games drawn. In their last encounter Bayern Munich drubbed Koln 4-1.

Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Markus Gisdol will be unable to field Florian Kainza and captain Jonas Hector who are injured. Their young defending prospect Robert Voloder tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be available.

Whereas Hans-Dieter Flick’s will be bereft without the services of Alphonso Davies and Tanguy Nianzou who are injured.

Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Marius Wolf, Anthony Modeste, Ismail Jakobs

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs FC Koln: Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between FC Koln vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 31 at the RheinEnergieStadion.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.