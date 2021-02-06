Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will head across to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to face Freiburg in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday. They are currently sixth in Bundesliga, but then, the teams are stacked very close to one another at the top of the table and hence, any win will see them get a decisive lead.

Last weekend, Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga to end a three-match winless streak.

After a decent start to their season, Freiburg have gone off the boil in 2021. They have won only three of their six games since the turn of the year. In their last game, they were beaten beaten by Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund game is scheduled to kick off at 8.00 pm IST.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Freiburg will be without Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai, Gian-Luca Itter and Mark Flekkenm, who are all injured.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will be without Axel Witsel, who is a long-term absentee. Apart from this, left-back Marcel Schmelzer, Belgian international Thorgan Hazard and young defender back Dan-Axel Zagadou are all unavailable.

Freiburg possible starting line-up: Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-Yeong, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Thomas Delaney; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 06, at the Dreisamstadion.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will be streamed on FanCode in India.