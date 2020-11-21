Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next Bundesliga game, Borussia Dortmund will travel to Olympiastadion to lock horns with hosts Hertha Berlin. The match will be played on Sunday, November 22 and begins at 01:00 am IST.

Dortmund head into this game looking to get back to winning ways after their 3-2 defeat in the Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. The Black and Yellows are currently third with 15 points in the Bundesliga table, just three points behind table toppers Bayern Munich (18).

Hertha Berlin, following a disastrous start, will also hope to kickstart the season after a recovery. They head into the game on the back of 3-0 win over Augsburg, which helped them move out of the relegation zone. Hertha is currently positioned 12th with seven points from equal number of games so far in the home league.

Dortmund have won each of the last three fixtures against the Old Lady, but by narrow margins. Bruno Labbadia’ team haven't scored a win against the Black and Yellows since November 2015.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Jhon Cordoba and Jordan Torunarigha will not be playing against Borussia Dortmund due to injuries. Borussia Dortmund will be without Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marcel Schmelzer in the team, as the duo are nursing injuries.

Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up: Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Omar Alderete, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovanni Reyna

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Sunday, November 22, at the Olympiastadion.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund will not be available for live telecast in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match can be streamed on FanCode app in India by premium users.