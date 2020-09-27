Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

German champions Bayern Munich are going to look forward to a consecutive win as they visit Hoffenheim at 7 pm on Sunday, September 27. This is Bayern’s second match after the inaugural game of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season.

The league match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will be played at Rhein-Neckar Arena. The home team is not in bad shape either. In their first match of the season, they recorded a 3-2 success at Koln. Bayern, on the other hand, thrashed Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena last weekend by 8-0.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Team news

The home team is heavy on the injury list with Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Havard Nordtveit all on the sidelines. It is likely that we see a repeat of the XI that played last week.

Bayer, the current European champions, are in great form. They lifted their 30th top-flight title last season, which was their eighth consecutive league title. It goes without saying that in this season too they will want to maintain their dominance in the league. Tanguy Kouassi and Kingsley Coman will most probably not play Sunday’s game. Other than this, no major change is expected.

Bundesliga 2020–21 Hoffenheim probable playing XI vs Bayern Munich: Baumann, Nuhu, Vogt, Bicakcic, Akpoguma, Geiger, Samassekou, Kaderabek, Dabour, Kramaric, Baumgartner

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich Probable Line-up vs Hoffenheim: Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Hoffenheim will play the hosts to Bayern Munich on Sunday at 7 pm. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich game will be played at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. It will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on the Fancode app.