Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will resume services in Bundesliga where they will take on Mainz. This match comes after they beat RB Leipzig to clinch the DFB-Pokal on Thursday. Now, their next target will be to secure Champions League football for next season. This will be a tough game for them against Mainz as they will be battling to stay alive in the tournament.

Borussia Dortmund will be favourites ahead of this match as they have been in good form and have won their last six games across all competitions.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Barring the injury to Luca Kilian, Mainz have a fully-fit squad to choose from. Their team has gelled well in the last few weeks and this is the match, where they need their senior players to lift their hands and make their presence felt.

Dortmund, on the other hand, are still grappling with injuries to a number of different players.

Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Marwin Hitz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou continue to be absent and the side will have to deal with the rest of resources available.

Mainz possible starting line-up: Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Dominik Kohr, Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Phillip Mwene; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Robin Quaison

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Marwin Hitz; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 09:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 16, at the Coface Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match will be streamed on FanCode in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here