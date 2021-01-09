Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

RB Leipzig are all set to host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart last Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg 2-0 last Sunday at the Westfalenstadion and will look to continue their dominance.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Updates

RB Leipzig will not be able to avail the services of new signing, young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is nursing an injury.

Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic, on the other hand, will not be able to start with Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer as well as young England international Jude Bellingham.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting line up

RB Leipzig Probable Starting line up: Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting line up: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna

