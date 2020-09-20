Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

RB Leipzig will kick off their Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign against Mainz on Sunday, September 20. The Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz will be played at the Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig, who finished third in the last season, will look to start their league run on a positive note. On the other hand, Mainz finished 13th in the last season and will look for a clinical performance. The Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz fixture will kick off at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz: Team news

As for RB Leipzig, Hartmann is sidelined due to knee injury. While, defender Ibrahima Konate is out with hip injury. Joining them of the injury list is Konrad Laimer, who is nursing knee injury.

Mainz will be without Bell, Fernandes, Kunde.

Bundesliga 2020–21 RB Leipzig probable playing XI Vs Mainz: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Mukiele, Sabitzer (c), Kampl, Angelino - Olmo, Hwang - Poulsen

Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz Probable Line-up vs RB Leipzig: Zentner - Baku, St. Juste, Niakhate, Brosinksi - Barreiro, Latza (c) - Burkardt, Boetius, Quaison - Mateta

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz match live in India (TV channels)?

RB Leipzig will welcome Mainz at 7 pm on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz that match will be played at the Red Bull Arena will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainz match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Mainzlive stream will be available on the Fancode app.