Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich in their final away match of the Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign will travel to Schwarzwald-Stadion to face off against SC Freiburg on Saturday, May 15. The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.

Bayern Munich securedtheir ninth consecutive Bundesliga title last weekendby dismantling Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0. They head into this fixture with a healthy ten-point lead at the top.However, Hansi Flick would want to win his last two games in charge and leave the Bavarian side on a high note.

Meanwhile, hosts Freiburg are currently ninth in the league table, just two points behind Borussia Monchengladbach in seventh. Christian Striech’s side will continue their push for a top-seven finish, as they cannot afford to drop any points in their remaining two games. They will lean on their recent 4-1 win away to FC Koln last weekend ahead of facing Bayern Munich on Saturday night.

Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Christian Streich will be unable to field Manuel Gulde and Christian Streich in this tie against Bayern Munich. While Hansi Flick will remain without the services of Leon Goretzka, Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso is back in full training but is a doubt for the game.

SC Freiburg possible starting line-up: Florian Muller (GK); Christian Gunter, Keven Schotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK); Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller. Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, May 15, at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match?

There will be no telecast of the Bundesliga on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on FanCode app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here