Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Schalke will welcome Bayern Munich at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday for their next Bundesliga game. They come into the match after a 2-1 loss to Markus Gisdol's Koln on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Veltins-Arena.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, come into this match after having beaten Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg on Wednesday at the WWK Arena and are clear favourites to bag all the points.

Both the sides faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich smashed Schalke 8-0.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00 pm.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Updates

Schalke will be without the services of defender Kilian Ludewig, Portugal international Goncalo Pacienca and German striker Steven Skrzybski who are all out injured.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who is out with an injury. Also, Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee remains suspended. Apart from these injuries, Bayern would be able to field a rather strong starting XI.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Schalke Probable Starting Line up: Ralf Fahrmann, Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Mark Uth, Benito Raman, Matthew Hoppe, Amine Harit

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

