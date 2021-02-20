Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Schalke, a side that has been struggling all season, will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Revier Derby in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The side will look to get some derby glory in order to get their campaign back on track.

Schalke have managed just one point all season and barring any miracle, they are all set to stave off the relegation battle this season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have to be at their best as they are six points behind Wolfsburg, who are in the final UEFA Champions League qualifying spot. However, they come into this side after a morale-boosting Champions League away win against Sevilla in their last game.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Schalke are still sweating over the fitness of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s as the Dutchman is recovering from a muscle strain. He is expected to be out until March. Apart from this, head coach Christian Gross will also be without Salif Sane and Mark Uth.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have a number of key absentees. Axel Witsel and Roman Burki are not expected to feature.

Schalke possible starting line-up: Ralf Fahrmann; Timo Becker, Shkodran Musatfi, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Suat Serdar, Benjamin Stambouli; Benito Raman, William, Amine Harit; Matthew Hoppe

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 20, at the Revier Derby.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund match will be streamed on FanCode in India.