Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next Bundesliga fixture, Stuttgart will travel to the Arena AufSchalkeon on October 31 to face hosts Schalke. The match will commence at 01:00 am IST.

Schalke, who are desperate for a win in the German league since January, will head into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last weekend. The loss in the latest edition of Revierderby extends Schalke’s winless run to 21 Bundesliga matches.

On the other hand, Stuttgart drew the game against FC Koln 1-1 on the weekend. Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala’s opening strike was levelled out by Koln’s Sebasatian Andersson later in the first half.

Schalke hold the clear advantage over Stuttgart. In the past 25 games between the two, the Royal blues have won 13, lost eight and drawn four games.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart: Team News, Injury Update

Schalke will miss the services of goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, midfielder Suat Serder and their star striker Mark Uth due to injuries. Center-back Ozan Kabak remains suspended.

Whereas, Stuttgart have their own list to comprehend with center-back’s Maxime Awoudja, Konstantinos Mavropanos, midfielders Clinton Mola, Philipp Forster, winger Erik Thommy and left-back Borna Sosa will all be out due to injuries.

Schalke possible starting line-up: Frederik Ronnow, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Nabil Bentaleb, Omar Mascarell, Can Bozdogan, Amine Harit, Goncalo Pacienca, Rabbi Matondo

Stuttgart possible starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Pascal Stenzel, Atakan Karazor, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Silas Wamangituka, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi, Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart kick-off?

Bundesliga 2020-21 game between Schalke vs Stuttgart will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Friday, October 31 at the Arena AufSchalkeon.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart match?

Sony will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Schalke vs Stuttgart match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.