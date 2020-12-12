Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers Bayern Munich will lock horns against Union Berlin on Saturday in a Bundesliga 2020-21 match. Berlin have been one of the most improved side of this season and hence this match will not be a straightforward fixture for Bayern.

Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin have suddenly thrown their hats for a European place this season after beating the drop last season,. In the case of Bayern, they are currently at the top the German league while Union Berlin is at the sixth spot. Expect it to be feisty encounter, though Bayern Munich might have enough firepower to prevail.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

For Union Berlin, the absence of Kruse will be a huge factor as he has been in rocking form. He has already scored six goals and assisted five more before this injury.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, too will be without Javi Martinez and Joshua Kimmich. Corentin Tolisso is a doubtful starter. Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski could get the nod to start this fixture.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin probable starting XI: Andreas Luthe; Christopher Lens, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich, Christopher Trimmel; Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck; Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Taiwo Awoniyi

Bayern Munich probable starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will take place on December 11, 2020.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will start on 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich being played?

The match will be played at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin’s homeground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will not be shown on television in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on FanCode.