Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will travel for their match week 9 fixture of the Bundesliga against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, November 28 at the Mercedes Benz Arena. The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00 pm IST.

Bayern Munich will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing points at home with a 1-1 draw against Werder Bergman last weekend. They are currently at the top of the Bundesliga points table with 19 points, six wins, a loss and draw each from the eight games played so far.

Meanwhile, hosts Stuttgart despite just two wins, have drawn four league games in a row. They stand in eight with 11 points. Getting into the match tomorrow they wouldn’t mind extending that run to five against the table toppers.

Hansi Flick’s men have qualified for the UEFA Champions League’s knockout stage for the 13th consecutive time, they will turn all their attention to extend their lead in the home league as well. However, winning will not be easy against Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side as they remain unbeaten since their opening day in the home league.

Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Pellegrino Matarazzo has an injury crisis brewing, his side will miss the services of Hamadi Al Ghaddioui , Momo Cisse, and Erik Thommy.

While Hansi Flick will remain without key players Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich.

Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart possible starting line-up: Kobel; Stenzel, Anton, Kempf; Coulibaly, Endo, Mangala, Wamangituka; Castro, Didavi; Kalajdzic

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez; Martinez, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

What time will the Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 game between VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 28, at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match?

There will be no telecast of the Bundesliga on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on FanCode app.