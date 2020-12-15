Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Werder Bremen will welcome Borussia Dortmund for their upcoming Bundesliga 2020-21 fixture on Wednesday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Weser Stadium. The visitors will be without Lucien Favre who was sacked after the embarrassing 5-1 defeat at home to Stuttgart on Saturday. Bremen have not been in top form either - they have lost three consecutive matches and have not won any of their last eight fixtures. The kick-off time for Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund fixture is 1:00 am.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt will not be able to avail the services of German striker Niclas Fullkrug and attacker Milot Rashica. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be without Thorgan Hazard, midfielder Thomas Delaney and striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting XI

Werder Bremen Probable Starting XI: Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Ludwig Augustinsson, Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Josh Sargent

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting XI: Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Nico Schulz, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus

When is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on December 16.

What are the timings of Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund will start on 01:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund being played?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at Weser Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund will not be shown on television in India.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on FanCode.