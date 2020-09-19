Bundesliga 2020-21: Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Werder Bremen will welcome Hertha Berlin in their opening fixture of Bundesliga 2020-21 on Saturday, September 19. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin will be played at Weserstadion. Hertha Berlin, who finished in the top half last season, will be looking to announce their arrival in style when they travel to Werder. Whereas, Werder Bremen, who narrowly escaped relegation in the previous season, will look for a positive start.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin will kick off at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin: Team news, Injury Update

Werder Bremen midfielder Kevin Möhwald will miss the season opener due to match fitness. While, midfielder Milot Rashica and defender Ömer Toprak are out of contention due to knee and calf injuries.

Midfielders Santiago Ascacibar and Javairô Dilrosun will not travel with the side due to foot and thigh issues.

Bundesliga 2020–21 Werder Bremen probable playing XI Vs Hertha Berlin: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson - M. Eggestein, Erras, Klaassen - Sargent, Selke, Chong

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin Probable Line-up vs Werder Bremen: Schwolow - Zeefuik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt (c) - Tousart, Darida - Lukebakio, Cunha, Mittelstädt - Piatek

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?

Werder Bremen will welcome Hertha Berlin at 7 pm on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin that match will be played at the Weserstadion will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlinlive stream will be available on the Fancode app.