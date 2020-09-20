Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The opening weekend of Bundesliga 2020-21 will see Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen come face-to-face on Sunday, September 20. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Volkswagen Arena. In the last season, Wolfsburg finished seventh whereas Leverkusen were fifth on the standing. Both sides will look to produce an all-round performance when they step onto the turf. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture will kick off at 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen: Team News

As for Wolfsburg, midfielder Josuha Guilavogui will be seen on the suspension bench. While defenders Kevin Mbabu and Marin Pongracic are out of contention due to knee injury and glandular fever respectively. Whereas, defender William is expected to miss the game due to knee issue.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, will travel without Bailey (match fitness) and Paulinho (knee).

Bundesliga 2020–21 Wolfsburg probable playing XI Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Casteels, Klaus, Lacroix, Brooks, Otavio, Schlager, Arnold, Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Probable Line-up vs Wolfsburg: Hradecky, L. Bender, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Wirtz, Aranguiz (c), Demirbay, Amiri, Schick, Diaby

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen that match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream will be available on the Fancode app.