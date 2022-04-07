Bundesliga 2021-22 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will look to create a 12 points lead at the top when they will travel to Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday to take on Hoffenheim in Bundesliga. Hoffenheim will look to strengthen their position at fourth place by collecting maximum points over the weekend against league leaders. Hoffenheim have won four out of their last five leagues games with their most recent win coming against Koln 1-0 the previous weekend.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, recorded an emphatic 7-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg during their second leg tie of the last 16 of the Champions League to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. Robert Lewandowski was the star of the show as he netted a first-half hat-trick.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeneß will miss the services of his Bosnian centre-back Ermin Bičakčić with a knee injury while Norwegian defender Håvard Nordtveit will sit out with a thigh problem. The two will be joined on the bench by midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Hoffenheim Danish striker Robert Skov will not be available here due to this thigh issue.

Advertisement

Julian Nagelsmann will not be able to rely upon the services of his Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies due to a heart problem. Leon Goretzka has been sidelined from this game with a knee injury while the participation of Corentin Tolisso is yet to be confirmed as he is nursing a hamstring problem.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Probable XIs:

Hoffenheim Possible Starting Line-up: Baumann, Posch, Grillitsch, Vogt, Kaderabek, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum, Baumgartner, Bebou, Kramaric

Bayern Munch Possible Starting Line-up: Neuer, Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller, Sane, Coman, Lewandowski

What time will Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich will kick off at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

What TV channel will show Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich in India.

How can I live stream Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The live stream of the Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich match is available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.